Around the NFL

New York Jets signing CB Buster Skrine

Published: Mar 10, 2015 at 09:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets finally corralled a free agent cornerback.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Gang Green is locking down Buster Skrine, per a source.

ESPN first reported the news.

The 5-foot-9 corner had a heat-seeking market after playing opposite Joe Haden in Cleveland the past four years. (Might he swap Haden for Darrelle Revis this year?)

Skrine was targeted a ton last year and while he has displayed good ball skills, he also is a penalty waiting to happen.

New coach Todd Bowles' system requires press-cover corners. Skrine, 25, possesses the ability to play both the outside and slip into the slot, which will give the Jets much needed scheme versatility -- a necessity for Bowles' blitz-heavy scheme.

