New York Jets signing CB Buster Skrine

ESPN first reported the news.
The 5-foot-9 corner had a heat-seeking market after playing opposite Joe Haden in Cleveland the past four years. (Might he swap Haden for Darrelle Revis this year?)
Skrine was targeted a ton last year and while he has displayed good ball skills, he also is a penalty waiting to happen.
New coach Todd Bowles' system requires press-cover corners. Skrine, 25, possesses the ability to play both the outside and slip into the slot, which will give the Jets much needed scheme versatility -- a necessity for Bowles' blitz-heavy scheme.
