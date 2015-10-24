Around the NFL

New York Jets sign punter Steve Weatherford

Published: Oct 24, 2015 at 06:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets punter Ryan Quigley (right shin) was added to the injury report Saturday in advance of their contest with the New England Patriots. With his status in doubt, Gang Green will bring back a familiar face. 

The Jets have signed former Giants punter Steve Weatherford, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported. 

ESPN first reported the news.

Weatherford expressed his excitement through Instagram, writing, "I'm baaaaaaack!!!! Incredibly blessed and thankful. #NYProud"

There was no word on the severity of Quigliey's injury or the circumstances that led him to being added to the injury report. He is listed as officially questionable.

Weatherford spent two years with the Jets, 2009-2010, before spending the last four seasons with the New York Giants. Weatherford was cut by Big Blue after they traded for Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing. Weatherford has been on the free agent market.

In his third season in New York, Quigley was averaging 32.5 net yards per boot, the worst in the NFL among starters in 2015. Quigley also had a punt blocked, one returned for an 89-yard score by Darren Sporles and has given up an NFL-high 23.7 yards per return average.

Over the past four seasons Weatherford, 32, averaged 38.85 net yards per punt for the Giants. His years with the Jets were two of the worst of his career, averaging a 37.4 net yard average. For his career Weatherford has averaged 44.5 yards per punt. Now he returns to Gang Green and will face the Patriots within 24 hours.

