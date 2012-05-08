New York Jets restructure DE Mike DeVito's contract

Published: May 08, 2012 at 11:32 AM

The New York Jets have restructured defensive end Mike DeVito's contract, reducing the veteran player's salary this season after the team drafted Quinton Coples in the first round last month.

Jones: The Jets' missing piece?

The Jets didn't rush the passer very well in 2011. Quinton Coples can change that in 2012, Kimberly Joneswrites. More ...

According to NFL Players Association records, DeVito will earn a fully guaranteed base salary of $700,000 instead of his scheduled $2.26 million in the final year of a three-year extension. But DeVito, 27, will receive several bonuses that will make his total salary about $2.5 million this season -- $610,000 less than he originally was supposed to receive. The new deal includes a $750,000 escalator that he can earn based on playing time.

The New York Post first reported the restructured deal.

Jets coach Rex Ryan has said Coples is expected to have a significant role in the defense this season, possibly reducing DeVito's snaps.

"I can't really tell the exact role (DeVito will play) right now," Ryan told the Post. "It really depends on what package is out there and all of that stuff. I can tell you this about Mike DeVito. He's an outstanding football player, there is no question about it. (General manager) Mike (Tannenbaum) has mentioned that some of the guys that come in as free agents and are the real success stories."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers place RB Leonard Fournette, LB Lavonte David on injured reserve

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is officially done for the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers on Thursday placed their starting running back, as well as linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, on IR. The two will miss at least three games but will be eligible to return for the start of the playoffs.
news

Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve five months after Achilles injury

The Los Angeles Rams' offense could be getting a boost for a possible playoff run. Running back Cam Akers was designated to return from IR on Thursday.
news

2021 NFL Playoffs: How to watch, complete schedule and more

Everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL Playoffs, including the format, schedule and more. 
news

Super Bowl LVI: Date, time, location, halftime performers and more

Everything you want to know about Super Bowl LVI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW