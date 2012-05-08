New York Jets restructure DE Mike DeVito's contract

The New York Jets have restructured defensive end Mike DeVito's contract, reducing the veteran player's salary this season after the team drafted Quinton Coples in the first round last month.
According to NFL Players Association records, DeVito will earn a fully guaranteed base salary of $700,000 instead of his scheduled $2.26 million in the final year of a three-year extension. But DeVito, 27, will receive several bonuses that will make his total salary about $2.5 million this season -- $610,000 less than he originally was supposed to receive. The new deal includes a $750,000 escalator that he can earn based on playing time.
"I can't really tell the exact role (DeVito will play) right now," Ryan told the Post. "It really depends on what package is out there and all of that stuff. I can tell you this about Mike DeVito. He's an outstanding football player, there is no question about it. (General manager) Mike (Tannenbaum) has mentioned that some of the guys that come in as free agents and are the real success stories."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.