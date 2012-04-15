New York Jets QB Tim Tebow draws boos at Yankees game

Tim Tebow is accustomed to hearing cheers wherever he goes.
He received his first Bronx cheer Sunday night.
The Jets' new quarterback attended the Los Angeles Angels-New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium and drew a chorus of boos when he was shown on the big screen, NFL.com's Michael Fabiano reported.
Tebow cracked a smile and acknowledged the camera. There was a smattering of cheers along with the boos.
The ESPN broadcast showed Tebow, who wore a Yankees cap, chatting with Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade early in the game at their seats on the third-base line, by the Angels' dugout. Tebow's brother, Robby, later tweeted a photo of the action.
Wade was also booed when he was shown on the scoreboard earlier in the game. But those boos quickly turned to cheers when Wade held up his Yankees cap.
Later Sunday, Wade was asked via his Twitter account whether the boos were for him or Tebow.
Tebow, acquired in an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos, told reporters this weekend that he planned to be at the Jets' facility at the "crack of dawn" Monday to attend the team's first voluntary offseason workouts. He made good on his promise to be in New York by Monday, but Sunday's Angels-Yankees game, which began at 8:05 p.m. ET, ran relatively late into the night.
Surely, the Jets hope Tebow gets some rest after checking out America's pastime. A competition with Mark Sanchez awaits.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.