New York Jets partnering with four organizations as next step in social justice initiative

The group first met in August and started from scratch, talking about all that had happened in the preceding months. Then they asked: "Where do we go?" They identified areas they wanted to work in -- poverty, race equality and diversity, criminal justice reform, policy-community relations and access to education -- and then started to explore organizations. Severino, who was part of the breakout group that focused on education, employment and healthcare, told her story, which her colleagues had never heard before, about the group that taught her how to dress and act in a corporate environment, how to build a resume and go through a job interview, the group that refined her IT skills, then placed her in corporate internships that ultimately led to a job in IT support at MetLife Stadium, where she worked before she was hired by the Jets. Severino had never imagined living outside of Washington Heights before that, and when she got the job at MetLife Stadium, she had to learn how to drive, too. Last week, she was digging out of her first snowstorm as a New Jersey homeowner.

Her son, Christian Nieves, is 13 now, and Severino said she joined the Jets group after the deaths of George Floyd and other African-Americans affected her.

"I came from a bad neighborhood where interactions with the police were not the greatest," Severino said. "I knew I wanted to make a difference. My son was crying -- 'Why does this happen?' he said. It feels like my hands are tied. I wanted to do something."

So did Jets defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi﻿, who grew up in Far Rockaway, N.Y. Fatukasi said his high school was diverse, and he did not see racism or injustice directly at school. But as he and his friends got older, they noticed subtle issues in their communities. The group's meetings and the members' interactions with the four organizations selected have already provided a bit of an education for him. The small scale of some of the groups appeals to Fatukasi, who said his goal in joining the Jets' initiative is, along with teammates, to foster face-to-face conversations that will bridge the gaps in understanding about the experience of African-Americans.

"I do feel like some people don't necessarily understand, and some people are scared to have that conversation," he said. "How do we help foster those conversations, where no one feels attacked, that leads to understanding? How do we get people to understand the common ground?"

The Jets' support has come at a critical time for the organizations. Many non-profits have struggled this year, as donations have dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Jets' announcement comes as so much of the momentum and attention focused on social justice issues nationally has dissipated. For All Stars, which has worked with local police departments like the one in Newark, N.J., for a number of years and has brought together thousands of officers and teenagers, the Jets' involvement represents hope for further outreach. The program brings local teenagers and local police officers -- in full uniform -- into a room together for a series of improv exercises. It is silly and awkward, but that helps level the playing field, said Shadae McDaniel, the city leader of All Stars of New Jersey, and reduce the tension that already exists, particularly for the teenagers. Then, the conversations begin.

"The kids get questions -- what's your biggest fear at the end of the day?" McDaniel said. "A young person will say, 'We don't make it home tonight.' When you ask police officers the same questions and they have the same answer, there is a moment, like, 'Oh my God, I had no idea we had the same fears.' We start opening up conversations of empathy, and also humanizing who they are. In 90 minutes, it starts off with all the friction, and at the end, the cops are giving kids their personal cell phone numbers, saying, 'Call me if you ever have a problem.' Our hope is that the kid and the officer interact, and then when the officer sees kids in the neighborhood, he thinks twice about how to interact with them."

McDaniel called it a holiday gift when she heard from the Jets that All Stars would be receiving their support. She thinks the Jets' involvement will help raise awareness of the program and will break down barriers with police departments and teenagers they hope to reach. The money, she said, should help the group innovate further, to reach more people in new communities who have not yet been reached. She envisions members of the Jets organization even participating in the role-playing and more.