New York Jets owner: Mitt Romney victory beats winning year

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 09:44 AM

Coach Rex Ryan isn't the only one disappointed by the New York Jets' dismal performance in a 34-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Jets owner Woody Johnson was equally perturbed, saying that the blowout was "absolutely unacceptable" and that Jets fans deserved a better performance.

Still, as disappointing as it has been to see his team struggle, Johnson says he's not about to compare the importance of the team's fortunes to what he believes is best for the nation.

Johnson plans to vote for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, and says a Romney victory in November is more important than a winning season for the Jets.

Johnson, wearing a Jets green tie, told Bloomberg on Monday that "I think you always have to put country first," when asked what is more important to him. Johnson has publicly backed Romney, and said in the interview that it's "very, very important" for Americans and "our kids and grandkids to have Romney win the election."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

