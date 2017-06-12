New York Jets officially part ways with Eric Decker

The five-year contract that Decker signed with the Jets back in 2014 was one of the few good moves of the glacial John Idzik era. Decker averaged nearly 1,000 yards with 17 combined touchdowns in 2014-2015 despite playing for a poor passing attack. He should still be able to help some team as a No. 2 receiver, but the Jets decided he was too expensive because they have depth at the position. The organization also has grown increasingly allergic to previously productive veterans.