New York Jets officially part ways with Eric Decker

Published: Jun 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Jeremy Maclin's decision to sign with the Ravens on Monday has already caused another receiver domino to fall.

The Jets released receiver Eric Decker, the team announced late Monday afternoon. The timing of the release is not a big surprise because the Ravens were the only team to engage in serious trade talks with the Jets about Decker, who was willing to take a paycut to join Baltimore. That deal didn't work out, so the Jets moved on. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan made the rare move last Tuesday of telling reporters that the Jets would release Decker if they couldn't trade him.

"I want to thank Eric Decker for his contributions to the New York Jets over the past three seasons," Jets CEO Woody Johnson said in a statement. "While with us, he was a competitive, productive, and dependable receiver who represented the team well both on and off the field. On behalf of the organization, I wish him the best as he continues his career."

Decker's market will be impacted by the two major injuries he had last year, a torn rotator cuff and a hip injury that required surgery. But Decker, only 30 years old, still figures to have plenty of value on the open market.

The five-year contract that Decker signed with the Jets back in 2014 was one of the few good moves of the glacial John Idzik era. Decker averaged nearly 1,000 yards with 17 combined touchdowns in 2014-2015 despite playing for a poor passing attack. He should still be able to help some team as a No. 2 receiver, but the Jets decided he was too expensive because they have depth at the position. The organization also has grown increasingly allergic to previously productive veterans.

