New York Jets Muhammad Wilkerson could miss season finale

Published: Dec 26, 2012 at 05:54 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson suffered a concussion and injured a knee during the team's loss to San Diego on Sunday, and his status for the season finale at Buffalo is uncertain.

Wilkerson played every defensive snap against the Chargers, and the team says he showed no symptoms of a concussion until after the game, and was tested. He'll continue to undergo tests this week.

Wilkerson, the Jets' first-round pick out of Temple last year, was hurt near the end of the 27-17 loss. He got up slowly after one play in the second half and waved off trainers, but it's uncertain if that was when either injury occurred.

Wilkerson has been of the Jets' best performers on defense with 85 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles.

