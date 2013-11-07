New York Jets' Mike Goodson indicted on weapons charges

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New York Jets running back Mike Goodson has been indicted on weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop in New Jersey.
The indictments were announced Thursday by the Morris County prosecutor's office.
Goodson and Roselle resident Garant Evans were discovered by police in Denville early on the morning of May 17 in a car stopped in the middle of Interstate 80.
Police say they recovered a loaded .45-caliber handgun and one hollow point bullet.
Both men face a count each of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of prohibited weapons and devices. Evans also faces another weapons count.
Goodson's attorney says his client will be exonerated.
Goodson sat out four games this season for violating the NFL's drug policy and sustained a season-ending knee injury last month against Pittsburgh.
