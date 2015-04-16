New York Jets, Miami Dolphins host Moms Football Safety Clinics

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:
- WCBS-TV reported on the Moms Football Safety Clinic hosted by the New York Jets that drew 40 area moms Wednesday night.
- MiamiDolphins.com reported on a Moms Football Safety Clinic at the Dolphins' Davie, Florida, facility that drew more than 125 mothers Tuesday night.
- Granby Patch reported that Chris and Mike Golic will speak at a Heads Up Football clinic for flag football in the Connecticut community.
- The Chicago Tribune wrote about how the Park Ridge (Illinois) youth football league has joined the Heads Up Football program for safety's sake.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor