New York Jets: Manhattan Clam & Sausage Chowder

Published: Aug 27, 2013 at 08:00 PM

Manhattan Clam & Sausage Chowder

 By Chef Josiah Citrin

Melisse

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

For the Broth:

8 pounds Small quahog or Large Cherrystone clams (scrubbed and rinsed)

3 ½ tablespoons Unsalted butter

6 oz Pancetta (diced) (can substitute bacon instead)

2 cups Sweet onions (small diced)

1 cup Celery (small diced)

1 cup Carrots (peeled, small diced)

1 each Fresno chili (seeded, small diced) (use 2 if not spicy enough)

1½ teaspoons Garlic (chopped)

1 each Fresh bay leaf

4 sprigs Thyme

1 teaspoon Fresh oregano (chopped)

3 cups Yukon gold potatoes (diced and cut into ¾ inch dice about 1 ¼ pounds total)

3 cups San Marzano tomatoes (chopped)

3 cups Clam broth from shucked clams (if you do not have enough substitute with store-bought clam juice)

1 cup Chicken stock

½ teaspoon Crushed red pepper

¼ cup Parsley (rough chopped)

For the Finish:

3 each Spicy Italian sausages

3 each "Everything" bagels (sliced into thirds)

½ cup Extra virgin olive oil

Method:

The clams

  1. Place the clams in the freezer for two hours, this kills the clams and makes them easier to shuck. Shuck the clams. Reserve as much juice as possible.
  1. Coarsely chop the clams and save them in a plastic covered container. Reserve the juice in a separate covered plastic container.
  1. Measure the clam juice. You will need 3 cups of juice. Substitute any shortage with store-bought clam juice.

The broth

Tip: This soup is best made a day in advance so the flavors have a chance to mature together. The clams are added at the last minute to give the chowder a fresh briny pop.

  1. Melt the butter with the pancetta in a non-reactive saucepan over medium high heat. Cook until the pancetta starts to render.
  1. Add the onions and cook them slowly until soft and translucent which should take about five to seven minutes. (Do not let onions brown). Add the garlic, celery, carrots, Fresno chili, chili flakes and oregano. Cook for five minutes.
  1. Add the potatoes, tomatoes, clam juice, chicken stock and bouquet garni (the bay leaf and thyme tied together). Bring to a simmer; cook gently until the potatoes are just cooked through.
  1. Remove the soup from the heat and taste for correct seasoning. Adjust if needed. Transfer the soup to a large bowl set over a bowl of ice to stop the cooking and quickly cool the soup.

Tip: To re-heat the soup, bring it to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Be sure to check the seasoning, adjust to taste if necessary. Transfer to a primed thermos. A primed thermos has been previously warmed by hot water.

The finish

  1. Poke a few small holes in each of the sausages, place them on the grill and let them cook all the way through.
  1. While the sausages are cooking, brush the bagel slices with extra virgin olive oil and grill on each side until lightly charred.
  1. Cut the sausages into bite size pieces and keep warm.
  1. Gently heat the clams in a non-reactive pan for a minute. Spoon the heated clams into warm bowls. Pour the broth over the clams and mix.
  1. Garnish with the grilled sausage and chopped parsley and the grilled bagels.

Enjoy!

For more Thursday Night Football gameday recipes, check back to the Dueling Dishes landing page every week and watch NFL AM every Thursday morning!

