New York Jets made biggest offer to Ndamukong Suh

Published: Mar 23, 2018 at 08:16 AM
Kevin Patra

A new candidate in the Ndamukong Suh sweepstakes has come to play.

Suh told Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz the New York Jets emerged as a serious contender for his services. No visit to New York has been made, but the Jets and coach Todd Bowles informed Suh how they envision using him, per Schultz.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Jets have made the biggest offer, despite not visiting with Suh.

The defensive tackle, who was cut by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, has taken visits to the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. Suh canceled a visit with the Oakland Raiders earlier this week.

With the Jets able to offer the most money, Suh would have to take a lesser deal with one of the other teams viewed as more readily able to contend for a Super Bowl title.

This could be a crossroads decision for Suh's career. Does he continue to play for the highest bidder like a savvy businessman, or does he take less cash for a greater chance to win?

The Jets' sudden leap into the fray -- and Suh's willingness to speak on the record about it -- suggests the money could win out. New York would also provide similar off-the-field business benefits to Suh that he could find in Los Angeles, even if he's joining a Jets squad amid a rebuild.

