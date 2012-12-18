New York Jets knocked out of playoff chase

He was the main player in one of the most miraculous and controversial plays in football history. Hear from Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 40th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception" on "NFL AM" today at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.
Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:
» The awful 2012 season of the New York Jets and quarterback Mark Sanchez reached its nadir in an embarrassing 14-10 loss Monday night to the Tennessee Titans that officially eliminated New York from playoff contention.
» The San Francisco 49ers' Sunday night conquest of the New England Patriots has them atop the latest NFL.com Power Poll. See where our experts rank your favorite team.
» Elliot Harrison checks in with his own detailed, 1-32 Power Rankings.
» Adam Schein identifies nine teams that absolutely must be in the QB business this offseason -- and suggests what they should do -- in The Schein Nine.
» Albert Breer's Inside the NFL notebook includes a look at offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and the Washington Redskins.
» Happy birthday to New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas, who turns 28 on Tuesday, and to San Diego Chargers linebacker Takeo Spikes, who turns 36.