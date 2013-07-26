Analysis

New York Jets ignore low expectations and embrace opportunity

Published: Jul 26, 2013 at 05:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kimberly_Jones_1400x1000
Kim Jones

NFL Media Reporter

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- Let's face it: Not much is expected of these New York Jets.

Oh, there's a quarterback competition, of course. There will be headlines generated by some sort of locker room drama, either real or contrived or somewhere in between. Rex Ryan will say something -- he always does, right? -- and the Jets remain likelier than the Giants to dominate the back pages of the New York tabloids and sports talk radio.

Schein: Rex's last stand

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Adam Schein says Rex

Ryan isn't just coaching for his Jets job this season; he's coaching for his NFL future. More ...

But on the field? Expectations couldn't be lower. Will they win six games? Four? Would a .500 record represent a football miracle? Bottom line: Does this group even have a chance?

The overwhelming answer to that last question seems to be no. At least outside the confines of 1 Jets Drive. And, for the better part of the next three weeks, SUNY Cortland.

So, as they reported to training camp Thursday, what did the Jets have to say about all of this? How did they respond to their naysayers?

The answers: nothing, and they didn't.

"It honestly doesn't affect what we do here," said quarterback Mark Sanchez, who will have to hold off rookie Geno Smith to keep his job. Sanchez added, "The outside expectations don't bother us at all."

Said cornerback Antonio Cromartie: "You can't worry about what everyone expects and what people think on the outside. It's about us and only about us."

For the record, Sanchez spoke in his usual even tones, with an occasional smile and while wearing the ever-present headband. A grinning Cromartie could not have seemed more content.

A year ago, the Jets would have handled this differently. Someone -- the now-departed Bart Scott would be the prime guess -- would have either predicted, loudly, that the critics would eat crow or would have illustrated his disdain for the media by refusing to talk at all.

This year is different. Where outsiders see a season likely headed for doom, these Jets are embracing opportunity. Where some see certain defeat, Rex Ryan and his players are highlighting competition. As Ryan noted Thursday, the Jets might have as many as 13 new starters, including perhaps eight on defense.

Essentially, the Jets have posted the equivalent of a "Help Wanted" sign, and everyone in the locker room should know it.

There is, Ryan said, "a great chance here. Is there really a player on this team that has no chance of being on the (53-man roster) or developmental squad? I don't think there is."

He added: "I don't know if there is ever going to (be) more competition than we're going to have this training camp."

There are plenty of jobs to be won, and there are players on the inside track for some of them. Chris Ivory was an expendable running back for the New Orleans Saints, who traded him to the Jets in April. He'll battle for carries with Joe McKnight (who finally passed his conditioning test Friday), Bilal Powell and possibly Mike Goodson, who hasn't reported because of issues that are, apparently, in addition to his legal troubles.

Veteran Braylon Edwards, who was just signed, said he intends to start and believes the Jets "definitely" have playoff potential. He should help a receiving corps that failed to make even routine catches in the spring, is led by Jeremy Kerley and remains without Santonio Holmes, not yet cleared to practice (foot surgery).

This is Edwards' third stint as a Jet and he's been reunited with Kellen Winslow; the two once did nearly 2,400 receiving yards of damage with the Browns. In 2007.

"Here we are again," Edwards said, "with another chance to make some magic."

And then there's the defense, where Ryan is also trying to rework his magic with a group that has more youth, speed and versatility than in years past. It is also long on inexperience and can no longer count on Darrelle Revis, upon whom the Jets schemes were heavily dependent.

Ryan is trying to turn defensive lineman Quinton Coples into an outside linebacker, a scenario the 2012 first-round draft pick has embraced: "It's a great opportunity for me to showcase my talents."

And Ryan is trying to turn a group of young players into a defense that can overcome what are almost certain to be offensive shortcomings, even as offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg represents a considerable upgrade from Tony Sparano. (The Jets have lost 13 of their past 19 games. In 12 of the 13 losses, they have failed to score 20 points.)

Rookie Sheldon Richardson, the No. 13 overall pick, should start along the line, or contribute a lot. Fellow first-rounder Dee Milliner is expected to start opposite Cromartie, filling the Revis void. Milliner, taken ninth overall, has yet to agree to a contract and did not report Thursday, which Ryan said "disappointed" him.

The defense, ultimately, might be led by second-year linebacker DeMario Davis, the heavy favorite to replace Scott.

"It's not just an opportunity," Davis said. "It's a tremendous opportunity."

Davis provides speed and athleticism at linebacker, qualities the Jets have lacked in recent years. He got Ryan's attention early; after the Jets drafted Davis in the third round of the 2012 draft, Ryan said Davis reminded him of Ray Lewis in terms of intangibles.

Davis doesn't run from the comparison. "I don't have to try to be that," he said. "It's who I am as a leader."

Brooks: AFC players on the spot

As we hurtle toward the 2013 campaign, Bucky Brooks identifies one player facing immense pressure on each AFC team. More ...

Coaches, he added, want him to be more vocal with teammates, more energetic on the field. It's an adjustment Davis said he feels comfortable making in his second season.

"The coaches are counting on me not just to be a solid starter," he said, "but to be a dominant force in this league."

There was nothing boisterous about Davis' demeanor. He was speaking quietly, to an audience of one. It was as if he truly believes.

Maybe that is what the Jets need right now. It's still July. They'd better believe in themselves. Outside expectations be darned.

Follow Kim Jones on Twitter @KimJonesSports

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett absolutely deserves to be Pittsburgh's Week 1 starter; a quirky camp changeup in Detroit

Who will officially succeed Ben Roethlisberger as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback when the Steelers kick off the regular season in Cincinnati? Bucky Brooks says the right answer is clear. Plus, what's the verdict on Detroit's player-run practice: valuable camp experience or waste of time?

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: My personal top-10 ranking

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- comes to a conclusion on Sunday night. In advance of the finale, Adam Schein provides his own personal top-10 list. Which team boasts three representatives?

news

2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut

NFL teams must get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, August 30. With that deadline fast approaching, Eric Edholm spotlights notable players who could be traded or cut, including a trio of quarterbacks.

news

Six rookies who could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on the 2022 NFL season

Ja'Marr Chase took the league by storm in his record-setting rookie campaign and helped the Bengals reach their first Super Bowl in 33 seasons. Which first-year players could have a similar impact in 2022? Kevin Patra reveals six candidates.

news

Dan Campbell's Lions aiming to be this year's Bengals; plus, five more NFL beacons of hope

It's easy to get swept up by the "Hard Knocks" darlings right now, but Jeffri Chadiha says there's a legit energy in Detroit that could portend vast improvement for the long-suffering Lions. Plus, five more beacons of hope across the NFL.

news

2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his projections for 13 of the NFL's top defensive rookies in 2022. Which first-round pick will reach double-digit sacks in Year 1?

news

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 3: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams

Which Rams receiver will shine against the Bengals on Saturday? Eric Edholm spotlights one thing to watch on each of the 32 teams in Week 3 of the preseason.

news

2023 Senior Bowl watch list reveal: Five things you need to know

Following the release of the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list, Eric Edholm provides a look at what you need to know about the next wave of NFL draft prospects. Which QB could be the main attraction at the annual all-star game?

news

Top 10 wide receivers entering the 2022 NFL season

With today's high-flying NFL offenses, it's a golden era for pass catchers. So, who are the best wide receivers in football entering the 2022 season? Our resident cover man, Jason McCourty, ranks his top 10.

news

First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell building Vikings' culture via easy authenticity, strong acuity

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell exudes a calm demeanor that belies his 37-year-old greenness. Jim Trotter profiles a rising leader with easy authenticity and strong acuity. "One of the best people I've ever met," Josh McDaniels said. "It won't shock me if he has success and has success early."

news

Top 10 active undrafted players entering the 2022 NFL season

Episode 9 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, revealing the highest-ranked undrafted player in the players' list between Nos. 20 and 11. With that in mind, Michael Robinson provides his ranking of the top 10 active undrafted players heading into the 2022 season.

news

2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his projections for 12 of the NFL's top offensive rookies in 2022. What production should we expect from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett? Which receiver will reach 1,000 yards in Year 1?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE