New York Jets give ex-rugby star Smith a shot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets released wide receiver Jason Hill on Saturday and signed tight end Hayden Smith, a former rugby player, from the practice squad.
Hill was signed three weeks ago to help make up for the loss of Santonio Holmes, out for the season with a foot injury. Hill had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Jets.
The Australian-born Smith, 27, played professional rugby in England for a few years before pursuing an NFL career during this past offseason -- despite never having played American football before. Smith was impressive in training camp and among the team's final cuts, but was signed to the practice squad.
The Jets needed another tight end Sunday against Miami with Jeff Cumberland out with a dislocated right wrist.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press