New York Jets give ex-rugby star Smith a shot

Published: Oct 27, 2012 at 06:36 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets released wide receiver Jason Hill on Saturday and signed tight end Hayden Smith, a former rugby player, from the practice squad.

Hill was signed three weeks ago to help make up for the loss of Santonio Holmes, out for the season with a foot injury. Hill had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Jets.

The Australian-born Smith, 27, played professional rugby in England for a few years before pursuing an NFL career during this past offseason -- despite never having played American football before. Smith was impressive in training camp and among the team's final cuts, but was signed to the practice squad.

The Jets needed another tight end Sunday against Miami with Jeff Cumberland out with a dislocated right wrist.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks: Rookies, second-year players to buy in AFC, NFC North

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Details, dates, coverage and more

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game returns when the Raiders face the Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 4. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

news

2022 NFL preseason: Details, dates, coverage and more

The 2022 NFL preseason is just around the corner. Find out the key details, dates, coverage and more things to know.

news

Former Chiefs, Browns OL Mitchell Schwartz announces retirement after nine seasons

Former Chiefs and Browns offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, concluding a nine-year career in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW