Around the NFL

New York Jets franchise tag Muhammad Wilkerson

Published: Feb 29, 2016 at 10:02 AM

The New York Jets are making their move to ensure Muhammad Wilkerson stays put in 2016 -- and perhaps beyond.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported on Monday that the Jets placed their franchise tag on Wilkerson, according to a source who has seen it. NFL Media's Kimberly Jones first reported the team was going to franchise tag the defensive end.

Wilkerson, 26, has been the rock of New York's defensive line since joining the Jets as a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is coming off perhaps his best season to date, setting a career-high with 12 sacks while playing stout run defense. Wilkerson's status as one of the most productive and versatile defensive linemen in football puts him in position for a big pay day. If Wilkerson plays under the one-year franchise tender, he'll make $15.7 million in 2016.

Wilkerson is ranked No. 3 on Around The NFL's Top 99 Free Agents list.

The Jets' situation has been complicated by a wealth of riches on their own line and a limited amount of cap space. Valuable defensive tackle Damon Harrison is also a pending free agent, and general manager Mike Maccagnan said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that the goal was to sign both players. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is also a free agent to-be, making Maccagnan's job that much more difficult.

The tag is the necessary move for the Jets, who should do everything in their power to retain their best post-2000 draft pick not named Darrelle Revis. On a win-now roster, keeping Wilkerson in the building is imperative.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington G Brandon Scherff signs franchise tag tender

A top-tier guard was tagged as such earlier this week, and he didn't waste much time signing on the dotted line. ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿ has signed his franchise tag tender with Washington for the second year in a row.
news

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccines administered 

With 15 NFL stadiums and facilities across the country already open to administer COVID-19 vaccines, more than 1 million vaccines have now been provided through league sites. 
news

Bills agree to terms with tackle Daryl Williams on three-year, $28.2M deal

The Buffalo Bills are keeping key impending free agents home before the market opens. A day after retaining linebacker ﻿Matt Milano﻿, the Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with tackle ﻿Daryl Williams﻿.
news

Roundup: Texans signing LB Christian Kirksey to one-year deal

Houston has agreed to terms with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Team draft rooms set to return for 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the league informed clubs they will be allowed in their draft rooms for the 2021 NFL Draft, provided physical distancing and proper mask-wearing are followed, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Bills safety Micah Hyde's pitch to free agents: 'This isn't the old Buffalo ... this is the Josh Allen Buffalo'

Veteran safety ﻿Micah Hyde﻿ told SiriusXM NFL Radio he'd help make a pitch to free agents to join the Bills, noting that this isn't the same Buffalo team that sat in the cellar much of the previous two decades. 
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to terms on one-year extension

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is staying in Tampa Bay for a bit longer than previously expected. ﻿Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022 season.
news

David Culley reiterates Texans 'committed' to Deshaun Watson: 'He is our quarterback'

A day after saying Deshaun Watson was the club's quarterback "right now" on the "Huddle & Flow" podcast, Texans coach David Culley was asked on "GMFB" about his conversations with the signal-caller since taking the head coaching gig.
news

Patriots re-signing QB Cam Newton to one-year deal worth up to $13.6M

﻿Cam Newton﻿ is returning to New England for another go-around. The Patriots are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas restructures contract freeing up more cap space

The New Orleans Saints have restructured wideout Michael Thomas' contract, creating $8.7 million in salary-cap space, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Dak's Deal, What You People Don't Realize and Sarah Thomas

All the latest NFL news and buzz is on tap, plus Ricky Hollywood sits down with the first female official, Sarah Thomas. 
news

Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo

﻿Younghoe Koo﻿'s redemption story will see another season. The kicker, slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, has re-signed with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW