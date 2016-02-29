New York Jets franchise tag Muhammad Wilkerson

Wilkerson, 26, has been the rock of New York's defensive line since joining the Jets as a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is coming off perhaps his best season to date, setting a career-high with 12 sacks while playing stout run defense. Wilkerson's status as one of the most productive and versatile defensive linemen in football puts him in position for a big pay day. If Wilkerson plays under the one-year franchise tender, he'll make $15.7 million in 2016.