Around the NFL

New York Jets cut David Harris after 10 NFL seasons

Published: Jun 06, 2017 at 06:55 AM

The Jets have not been shy in aggressively parting ways with franchise legends over the past two years. Veteran linebacker David Harris is the latest cog in their 2009 and 2010 AFC title runs to fall by the wayside.

The Jets released the 33-year-old on Tuesday, Jets coach Todd Bowles announced. A second-round pick out of Michigan in 2007, Harris has missed just one game in the last eight years. A staple at middle linebacker through three different head coaches, he was one of the team's unquestioned leaders during the height of their success seven years ago.

Bowles told reporters the move was "an organizational decision" after the team's attempt to negotiate a contract reduction "broke down."

In a statement obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Harris' agents, Brian Mackler and Jim Ivler of Sportstars, wrote, "Very disappointed in the timing of this event and the decision. The Jets could've done this prior to free agency instead of waiting three months, especially for a player who has exhibited nothing but loyalty and class for 10 years."

Harris led the team in tackles last year, with 62 solo stops.

So it goes for the Jets, who have now said goodbye to seven-time Pro Bowler Nick Mangold, three-time Pro Bowler D'Brickashaw Ferguson, seven-time Pro Bowler Darrelle Revis and four-time Pro Bowler Antonio Cromartie all in the last year and a half.

The team recently re-acquiredDemario Davis from the Browns, a former understudy of Harris' who will likely assume that role again in 2017.

Owner Woody Johnson was honest about the club's pivot toward youth, though Harris was expected to survive. He will save the Jets $6.5 million against the cap, according to salary cap site Over The Cap.

The difficult part about any youth movement is a leadership void. The Jets' defense is now being run emotionally by the likes of Sheldon Richardson, Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams.

Waving goodbye to the longest-tenured player in the locker room increases the difficulty of an already uphill climb.

UPDATE: Harris isn't the only player leaving the Jets. Garafolo reported Tuesday the team will either release or trade wide receiver Eric Decker this week.

In addition, Harris released a statement via the team's website on Friday:

"The past couple of days have allowed me to reflect on my career with the New York Jets and how grateful I am.

"First, I want to thank Woody Johnson and everyone in the Jets organization who gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of playing at this level, for every day of these last 10 years. Thank you for exposing a kid from the Southeast side of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and his family, to so many wonderful experiences. We have made lifelong memories here in New York.

"To Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles and your coaching staffs -- thank you for your trust and confidence in choosing me to lead your defenses and teaching me how to truly play this game. Thanks to John Mellody, Dave Zuffelato, Josh Koch, Ezron Bryson, Greg Rosequist and the rest of the medical training staff. You guys are the heroes working tirelessly behind the scene. To Justus Galac, Aaron McLaurin and the rest of the strength and conditioning crew -- thank you for never allowing me to just settle, and for pushing me in many ways more than just physically. Thank you Dave Szott and Montelle Sanders for everything you do for the players.

"To all of my former teammates, I enjoyed every single moment playing beside you throughout the years, during all of the ups and downs. Only we know the sacrifices that were made, day in and day out, to be able to put out the very best product possible for our fans. I want every single one of you to know that my loyalty has always been to you guys in that locker room and to the coaches. And last but not least, to all of those diehard Jets fans -- thank you for your support and motivation.

"Many lessons can be taught and learned in this sport that we love to watch and play. When I attended the University of Michigan our head strength coach, Mike Gittleson, used to always make us do this exercise called 'farmer's walks' during off-season conditioning. He made us do them from end zone to end zone and then back, in deep snow and freezing temperatures, carrying very heavy sandbags in each hand. He made sure that each one of us never followed in the player's footprints who did the exercise before us because that would've been the easy route. Instead, he made sure every single man made and took their own path. And ever since then, that's what I have strived to do.

"GO JETS!!!

"P.S. - To Kyle Clifton, your Jets all-time tackle record is now safe."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws two TDs in poised second preseason start

Jets coach Robert Saleh said rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson would play one or two more series than the two he saw in his debut last week. On Saturday afternoon, Wilson made the most of his increased exposure.
news

Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will start Week 1 for Bears: 'We need to see him in the regular season'

Bears QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields both saw extended action Saturday versus the Bills. Their respective performances demonstrated why the rookie needs more time with the starters.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has had no setbacks in rehab, remains on track to start Week 1 at Bucs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ remains on track to return for the season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 9. The Cowboys quarterback has had "absolutely no setbacks" during rehab on his shoulder injury.
news

Former Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

Floyd Reese, who served as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans franchise for 13 seasons around the turn of the century, died Saturday morning, the team announced. He was 73.
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder) expected to miss four weeks

N'Keal Harry's shoulder injury suffered in Thursday night's preseason win over Philadelphia complicates his future in New England. The Patriots WR is expected to be out about four weeks due to the shoulder issue.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 21

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is getting his right ankle examined Saturday, but the Kansas City Chiefs don't seem overly concerned about any long-term issues for their starting running back.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Friday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Chargers DB Derwin James dazzles with 99-yard INT TD at practice

In a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Chargers safety Derwin James jumped in front of tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ to pick off a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ pass at the 1-yard line and raced the other way for a 99-yard score. The play was a reminder of just how special James can be.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 20

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced a pair of Cardinals assistant coaches out of action. TEs coach Steve Heiden and a defensive assistant will miss Friday's preseason contest against the Chiefs because of COVID protocols, Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager report.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on NFL future: 'I just don't have the urge to play right now'

The Cardinals have spent the last few months preparing for the 2021 season without Larry Fitzgerald. Based on comments the future Hall of Famer made in a recent interview, Arizona may not want to hold its collective breath waiting for him to return.
news

Browns TE David Njoku says he'd 'like to stay' in Cleveland beyond 2021

﻿David Njoku﻿'s future in Cleveland seemed in doubt this time a year ago. Now, the tight end sounds as if there's nowhere else he'd rather play football. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW