New York Jets cut David Harris after 10 NFL seasons

"Many lessons can be taught and learned in this sport that we love to watch and play. When I attended the University of Michigan our head strength coach, Mike Gittleson, used to always make us do this exercise called 'farmer's walks' during off-season conditioning. He made us do them from end zone to end zone and then back, in deep snow and freezing temperatures, carrying very heavy sandbags in each hand. He made sure that each one of us never followed in the player's footprints who did the exercise before us because that would've been the easy route. Instead, he made sure every single man made and took their own path. And ever since then, that's what I have strived to do.