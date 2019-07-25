New York Jets' camp-opening good vibes rooted in real change

Fifty years after Joe Namath, that's as close as the Jets can get to a guarantee right now. Eye-rolling is an understandable response. The Jets haven't played a relevant late-season game since 2015, when a playoff push in Bowles' first campaign fell short. They fired Maccagnan this past May after letting him spend a fortune in free agency and use the third overall draft pick this offseason. Gase himself got the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs just once in three seasons as their head coach. The Jets haven't been to the playoffs since 2010. They have had one winning season since then. In the last three seasons, the Jets have won 14 games total. And there has been a lot of up-with-people blather in between, filling in the spaces where better talent and more creative thinking should have been.