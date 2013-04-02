New York Jets: Best and worst draft picks

Russell Carter and Ron Faurot-- 1984 (No. 10, No.15 )

Plenty of teams whiff on a first round pick every year. But to whiff on two picks in the 1st in the same year? Carter, selected 10th overall, was drafted as a safety. He never played a down at the position for the Jets, being switched to CB. He played four years with New York and failed to intercept a pass his final three seasons with the team. Five picks after Carter, the team took Faurot. A DE, he was switched to OLB by then head coach Joe Walton. Suffice it to say that didn't work out. Faurot managed two sacks before the Jets waived him mid-season in 1985, 18 months after making him the 15th overall selection in the draft. So to recap, the Jets drafted two players in the top 15, switched their positions, and cut one of them after just 20 games. Right now Mark Sanchez is saying 'Thank goodness I didn't play in 1985.'

