New York Jets believe GM John Idzik can clean up their messes

On Dec. 31, Baggie Day, Revis stood at his locker and said: "I definitely want to be here. This is where I live. This is the team I got drafted by. I owe a lot to them as much as they do. I'm here. I don't want to go anywhere else. If anything, all the stuff that's been going on, I'm here to fight through it and help this team to be positive and win games. That's all I want to do."