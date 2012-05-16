New York Giants receive rings from Super Bowl XLVI

Published: May 16, 2012 at 02:09 PM

The New York Giants were showing off their new Super Bowl rings Wednesday evening for the first time after receiving them at Tiffany & Co. in midtown Manhattan.

"This is my restaurant ring," defensive end Justin Tuck told NFL Network with a laugh. "You can see from the whole restaurant -- when you step in the door to the guy that's sitting in the back."

The Giants defeated the New England Patriots, 21-17, in Super Bowl XLVI in February. The team also defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

"They're both beautiful and they're both unique," head coach Tom Coughlin said, referring to his two rings. "When the gun goes off, you know in your heart you're Super Bowl champions."

Tuck, however, had a different take on the meaning of having two versions of the coveted jewelry.

"I've got 10 fingers and some of my other fingers may be jealous," he said.

Quarterback Eli Manning said it brought closure to the 2011 season before minicamps and organized team activities kick into gear.

"It's one last night to celebrate and be with your teammates and coaches," Manning said. "It's all about getting ... (the ring) on your finger."

The biggest ring apparently belongs to offensive lineman David Diehl. The 6-foot-5, 304-pound tackle wears a size 18, according to Tuck.

"If I put it on my thumb it falls off, so that thing is huge," Tuck said.

