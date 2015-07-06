New York Giants pull $60M offer to Jason Pierre-Paul

The New York Giants are withdrawing their $60 million long-term contract offer to Jason Pierre-Paul following the star pass rusher's fireworks incident over the weekend, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per three sources informed of the situation.
JPPsuffered a hand injury Saturday night while attempting to light fireworks. He required hospitalization, and will remain in a Miami-area hospital for the next few days. Rapoport reported that, as of Sunday night, doctors were still examining for nerve damage and other issues related to the incident.
Given the timing of the event and the apparent judgment displayed, the Giants do not believe a long-term offer is in the best interest of those involved at this point, per Rapoport.
Big Blue's decision is not expected to alter the current situation, however, since the defensive end was not planning on accepting the deal prior to the July 15 deadline for franchise tagged players to reach extensions.
It appears JPP, 26, is set to play 2015 on the $14.8 million franchise tag. Pierre-Paul has yet to sign the tender.
The Giants are still in the process of doing due diligence to learn the specifics of the injury and any possible effects.
Pierre-Paul earned 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2014, starting 16 games for the first time in his career.
