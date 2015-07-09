Around the NFL

New York Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul has broken thumb

Published: Jul 09, 2015 at 01:31 AM

The medical report for Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul keeps looking more painful by the day.

As of Wednesday, we learned that the elite pass rusher was to have his right index finger amputated following a fireworks incident over the July 4 weekend. On Thursday, NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported that Pierre-Paul also has a broken thumb.

Obviously, Pierre-Paul's ability to function without a finger will be the biggest hurdle for him to clear before returning to the field.

However, a broken thumb could have a recovery timeline just as lengthy. Per Jones, Pierre-Paul has pins in place and the injury could take up to six weeks to heal.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Pierre-Paul chose to amputate his finger in order to expedite the recovery process. It's unclear whether or not a broken thumb will cause any complications during rehabilitation.

The 26-year-old has yet to make any public statements since the incident.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

