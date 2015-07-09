New York Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul has broken thumb

The medical report for Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul keeps looking more painful by the day.
As of Wednesday, we learned that the elite pass rusher was to have his right index finger amputated following a fireworks incident over the July 4 weekend. On Thursday, NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reported that Pierre-Paul also has a broken thumb.
Obviously, Pierre-Paul's ability to function without a finger will be the biggest hurdle for him to clear before returning to the field.
However, a broken thumb could have a recovery timeline just as lengthy. Per Jones, Pierre-Paul has pins in place and the injury could take up to six weeks to heal.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Pierre-Paul chose to amputate his finger in order to expedite the recovery process. It's unclear whether or not a broken thumb will cause any complications during rehabilitation.
The 26-year-old has yet to make any public statements since the incident.
