New York Giants get big win, but still searching for identity

Wentz is a rookie and perhaps the Giants benefitted from having a half-season's worth of tape before they had to face him. But the reality is that this outcome would have been unexpected last season, when the Giants blew six fourth-quarter leads and failed to pressure a quarterback in a critical situation. The Giants still give up far too many big pass plays -- there were catches of 30, 32, 33 and 58 yards for the Eagles -- but they also confused Wentz, whose preternatural early-season poise was gone Sunday, when he repeatedly looked as if he had no idea where to go with the ball or where he was on the field.