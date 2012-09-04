New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys face questions before kickoff

How these two new corners play against the Giants will go a long way in deciding this game. If Carr and Claiborne can match up with Nicks and Cruz in man coverage, defensive coordinator Rob Ryan will be able to throw his exotic-blitz package at Manning and the Giants' offensive line. If Carr and Claiborne struggle, Ryan will be forced to play it safe in the back end and rely on DeMarcus Ware to fight through constant double teams and create pressure up front.