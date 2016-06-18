New York Giants claim QB Logan Thomas off waivers

Two teams have given up on Logan Thomas, but the big-armed, raw quarterback will get a third chance.
The New York Giants claimed Thomas off waivers a day after the Miami Dolphins cut the 24-year-old passer, according to the NFL's official transaction wire.
If New York decides to keep three quarterbacks Thomas has a chance to further develop behind Eli Manning and Ryan Nassib (who enters the final year of his contract). Thomas entered the NFL out of Virginia Teach in 2014 with big-time physical tools, but needing to make big strides in his mental and mechanical development.
Bruce Arians drafted Thomas with development in mind, but gave up on the quarterback after just one season. Thomas appeared in two games in Arizona as a rookie and completed just one of nine passes -- that one completion went 81 yards for a touchdown. Miami cut bait after watching Thomas on the practice field for a year.
Thomas' situation underscores the NFL's trouble developing mid-round quarterbacks. With no developmental league, players like Thomas -- with massive athletic ability, but no real chance to improve under game conditions -- will continue to fall through the cracks.