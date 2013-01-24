New York awaits John Idzik; fragile state of NFL Pro Bowl

Get a head start on Thursday's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Cleveland Browns tight end Ben Watson joins us in studio with expert Super Bowl analysis. Plus, hear from Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones and San Francisco 49ers guard Alex Boone.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
» With reports out that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson might want to trade star cornerback Darrelle Revis, John Idzik meets the press for the first time as Jets general manager this morning. Stay tuned to NFL Network for the latest from New York.
» Make your voice heard by voting for 2012's top rookie, the season's best air and ground performances, and the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year.
» With the fate of the Pro Bowl itself on the line this Sunday, Jeff Darlington reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is demanding that his fellow participants give the game their all.
» Revisit last season's Thanksgiving night meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers tonight at 8 p.m. ET when a special edition of "Sound FX" presents the 2011 Harbowl on NFL Network.
» Adam Schein talks about some underrated Super Bowl storylines -- including (shudder) kickers -- in The Schein Nine.
» Elliot Harrison makes his pick for the big game.
» The NFL is in a golden era for young quarterbacks, and Gil Brandt ranks the under-30 group.
» Former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah reports on "risers" and "sliders" from Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Ala. And don't miss NFL Network's coverage of Day 4 of Senior Bowl practice today at 2 p.m. ET.