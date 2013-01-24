New York awaits John Idzik; fragile state of NFL Pro Bowl

Published: Jan 23, 2013 at 07:20 PM

» With reports out that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson might want to trade star cornerback Darrelle Revis, John Idzik meets the press for the first time as Jets general manager this morning. Stay tuned to NFL Network for the latest from New York.

» With the fate of the Pro Bowl itself on the line this Sunday, Jeff Darlington reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is demanding that his fellow participants give the game their all.

» Revisit last season's Thanksgiving night meeting between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers tonight at 8 p.m. ET when a special edition of "Sound FX" presents the 2011 Harbowl on NFL Network.

» Adam Schein talks about some underrated Super Bowl storylines -- including (shudder) kickers -- in The Schein Nine.

» Elliot Harrison makes his pick for the big game.

» The NFL is in a golden era for young quarterbacks, and Gil Brandt ranks the under-30 group.

» Former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah reports on "risers" and "sliders" from Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Ala. And don't miss NFL Network's coverage of Day 4 of Senior Bowl practice today at 2 p.m. ET.

» Happy birthday to Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, who turns 26 on Thursday.

