New year, new you: Post-holiday workouts

Published: Dec 20, 2014 at 07:00 PM

With the holiday season comes overindulgence, not to mention any stress eating from your team being in the playoff hunt. But now is the time to get your New Year's resolution in order. One of the most common resolutions is to lose weight and get fit. If you're ready to shed that holiday weight, NFL Up! has just the routine for you.

**Instructions:

Repeat the below circuit three times. Rest 20-30 seconds in between each exercise to keep your heart rate up. Remember to stretch before and after your workout.* *

For more tips on stretching, check out these exercises and drills.

1. Foam Roller
Whether you're recovering from yesterday's workout or haven't exercised in some time, the foam roller is crucial. It can help get the muscles warmed up as well as help moderate soreness.
Reps: Start low, away from the heart and work your way up

2. Dynamic Warm Up
For a veteran wide receiver like Greg Jennings, this qualifies as a warm up. For those of us not in the NFL, it might count as a little more. But either way, this exercise gets your heart rate up and gets a sweat going.
Reps: Complete three times, increase speed with each cycle

3. Single Leg Speed Squat
Now that you're fighting for breath, lets build some explosiveness and leg strenth. For a lighter workout, decrease the weight and increase the reps.
Reps: Five to 10 reps each leg, three sets

4. Standing Band Bicep Curl
Let's mix in a little bit of cardio while building strenth and endurance. If exercising is not already a daily habit, you can always start with shorter reps and increase the time as you get stronger.
Reps: Three sets for 30 seconds

5. Burpee Pull-Up
We've suggested this workout before. The burpee is a classic exercise made a little tougher with a pull-up added to the mix. It's a total body drill, so finish this circuit strong.
Reps: Repeat till failure

Get more workouts from Greg Jennings, Brent Celek, James Ihedigbo and Odell Beckham Jr. at NFL Up!

