New year, new image: Bengals' selfless approach creating success

While Lewis said he won't discuss some of the measures he and his staff have used to turn down the volume on Ochocinco and turn up the intensity of cast-away players like Benson, Tank Johnson, Chris Crocker, Roy Williams, Laveranues Coles and Brian Leonard, it's not hard to see. He's ignored the foot-stomping, breath-holding and minicamp all-pro performances, and has made everyone play up to a certain standard. He and his staff have made a group of high-risk, high-reward players realize that the reward is far more fruitful than a lost gamble.