New study on helmet safety brings as many questions as answers

Does one brand of football helmet do a better job of protecting a player against concussions? Do helmets provide any protection against concussions at all? Does a helmet that was introduced in 2000 protect against concussions better than one using much older technology, but which, despite being first introduced 20 years ago is still on the market and, as recently as 2011, was still being worn by 38 percent of NFL players? Because these are the kinds of questions that parents, players, coaches and equipment managers are asking, MomsTeam went looking for answers. The result is that this week's best from MomsTeam focuses exclusively on football helmets.