New stadiums are pulling out all the stops

The fans in the main viewing areas of both stadiums can enjoy wider seats and far more concession options than they had in the old facilities. The restrooms are more plentiful. Concourses are wider, and the pre-game experience is enhanced. For instance, Cowboys fans will walk through large outdoor pavilions at either end of the stadium. There they'll be able to watch games on big screens, take part in various entertainment activities, eat and drink and interact with sponsors. In Indianapolis, the end zone areas -- upper and lower -- are plaza areas designed to offer the same pre-game feeling.