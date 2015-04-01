New safety rules: Peel-back block now applies to all offensive players

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
Editor's note: This is the third of five capsules explaining the NFL's new player-safety rules that were passed at last week's Annual Meeting.
WEDNESDAY: The peel-back block.
Who:All offensive players.
What:Blockers cannot initiate contact on the side and below the waist against an opponent if the blocker is moving toward his own end line; and he approaches the opponent from behind or from the side
When:On all offensive plays and plays in which the defensive team has gained possession.
Where:All parts of the field. If the near shoulder of the blocker contacts the front of his opponent's body, the peel-back block is legal.
How will be it be enforced:A 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness?
Reaction: "Previously, peel back blocks were only illegal for players who lined up in the tackle box. Now, for player safety reasons, they are illegal for all offensive players." – DawgsByNature.com.