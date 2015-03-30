New safety rules: Medical timeout gives responsibility to spotter

How: The game and play clock will stop (if running), and remain frozen until the player is removed from the game. Both clocks will start again from the same point unless the play clock was inside 10 seconds, in which case it will be reset to 10. The team of the player being removed will have an opportunity to replace him with a substitute, and the opponent will have an opportunity to match up as necessary. No communication via coach-to-player headsets will be permitted during the stoppage; no member of the coaching staff may enter the playing field; and no player other than the player receiving medical attention may go to the sideline unless he has been replaced by a substitute player.