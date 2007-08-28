New rules for 2007

• Illegal contact and defensive holding will continue to be strictly enforced. After five yards, if a receiver attempts to

evade a defender, the defender cannot make contact that impedes the receiver in any way, as long as the quarterback is

in the pocket with the football. Grabbing the jersey or any other part of a receiver's uniform is a foul for defensive holding

and will be called. The only time defensive holding will not be called is if the ball is already in the air to another receiver.

When an official sees illegal contact, he will look to the quarterback. If the quarterback is out of the pocket or if the ball is

already in the air to another receiver, illegal contact will not be called.