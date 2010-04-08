New regime working fast to make over Redskins' roster, philosophy

» I applaud the Eagles for having the conviction to trade McNabb within the division. It isn't ideal, but they got ample compensation, did right by a player who gave them 11 great years, and they truly believe Kevin Kolb can thrive as his replacement. Only one quarterback was going to get the long-term deal, and if Kolb is as good as they think he will be, then his youth and the package they could get for McNabb make it a deal worth doing. You won't win a title in too many sports by managing scared, and the Eagles now enter this draft with 11 picks, giving them plenty of options to continue adding to the roster.