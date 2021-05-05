New Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva energized by prospect of blocking for Lamar Jackson

Jackson isn't just a thrilling talent, either. Thanks to his game-altering mobility and Baltimore's current construction, the Ravens have led the NFL in rushing in each of the last two seasons.

This means Villanueva is walking into an offensive situation that differs pretty significantly from the one he'd inhabited in Pittsburgh. Instead of knowing he'll likely have to protect Ben Roethlisberger roughly 40 or more times, he can count on Baltimore's ground-based prowess to provide him some relief in pass blocking -- and offer an opportunity to unleash his aggression in the run game.

That has Villanueva excited, and also a bit relieved knowing he won't have to be tested quite as many times by the fearsome pass rushers in the AFC North -- namely, one in Cleveland.

"I think the mindset, when you know you're with a team that runs the ball well, it involves every single room in the offense, everybody is in unison, it's a lot of timing involved with running the ball," Villanueva said. "You get the timing right, you get the nice tracks, then you get to run the ball. For an offensive lineman it's very easy, because you don't have a lot of angst when the team is running the ball well.

"When you have to pass the ball, especially like we had to do last year (in Pittsburgh), it involves an incredible amount of pressure because you know the pass rushers can get in a rhythm. So you're going to start going against a player like, let's say, ﻿Myles Garrett﻿, and he's going to get 10, 15 passes in a row to set up moves to be able to attack every single angle of your body, try different moves. He has 50-60 snaps to try everything that he wants to do on you, so it becomes very stressful.

"For us as an offensive line in Pittsburgh last year, it was incredibly challenging because we knew we had to go with these game plans that involved passing the ball potentially the entire game and not really practice or rehearse that other part of football that relieves some of that angst. The mentality, when you have a balanced offense, or when you run the ball, it's obviously better for the offensive line."

Clearly, those in Pittsburgh weren't entirely content with the Steelers' offensive shift as it became clear the Steelers lacked punch on the ground and the blocking effectiveness to manufacture it in 2020. Pittsburgh's disproportionate offense ended up forcing Roethlisberger to attempt 40 or more passes in all but three games from Week 6 through 16 last season.

That type of lopsided offense left the Steelers without the balance necessary to win games late in the season, contributing significantly to the Steelers' five losses in their final six games -- including a 48-37 loss to the Browns in their wild card meeting.

Jackson, meanwhile, attempted 30 or more passes just twice in all of 2020. The Ravens reached the Divisional Round, a weekend of football the eliminated Steelers watched from home.

"I'm assuming it's not as fun for the wide receivers because they're not getting all the catches -- they're making the TikToks and they're having fun on their social media," Villanueva said of Baltimore's preference for the run while also seemingly taking a thinly veiled shot at former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿.