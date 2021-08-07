New Ravens LB Justin Houston: 'I was so close' to signing with Steelers

With every free-agent signing comes news of the teams that missed out on said talent.

New Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston revealed Saturday that he turned down a few better offers to sign with the perennial AFC contender. One of those overlooked clubs just so happens to be Baltimore's biggest rival.

"I was so close to signing with the Steelers," he told reporters. "That was crazy. They [were] one of the teams I was considering."

Considering his status as one of the NFL's more respected pass rushers, Houston heading to B-More instead of the Steel City could be a move that notably impacts both squads down the road.

Not to mention, any player's decision to spurn the Steelers for the Ravens, or vice versa, adds another smoldering albeit unneccesary coal to the blazing fire that is arguably the greatest rivalry in NFL history.

It's unlikely Houston factored this long-standing beef into his choice but the veteran is now a part of the latest chapter in the heated tale of these two rivals. As he shared on Saturday, his actual reason behind joining Baltimore is much more practical.

"I wanted to go somewhere I know I'd have fun and enjoy the scheme and I was able to show my talents. I think this works best," he shared.

Adding Houston to a pass rush that includes Calais Campbell over one that deploys T.J. Watt might not pack the same punch in 2021 but it does still represent a valuable addition to John Harbaugh's squad.