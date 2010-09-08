New Rams WR Clayton confident he can play in season opener

Notes: Players voted RB Steven Jackson and FS Oshiomoghe Atogwe team captains for the season. Spagnuolo will choose two additional captains each week, with long-snapper Chris Massey and DE James Hall honored for the opener. ... SS James Butler (knee) returned to limited participation, but the starter will be Craig Dahl, who made eight starts last season. ... Former Oklahoma RB Allen Patrick, who has bounced around several NFL rosters the last three seasons, was signed to the practice squad.