New problem -- moldy turf -- growing at Metrodome

Published: Jul 20, 2011 at 06:02 AM

Now that the Metrodome's roof repair is nearly complete, the facility's owners can turn their attention to collateral damage from the roof's December collapse -- mold.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the stadium's artificial turf is riddled with bacteria and most likely must be replaced before the Minnesota Vikings can play on it.

"It's a mold thing," said Ted Mondale, the chairman of the Metropolitan Sports Facilities Commission, which owns the Dome.

Mondale said the mold likely resulted from water that leaked inside the structure after the roof caved in last winter. The collapse forced the Vikings to play their final two home games of the 2010 at alternate venues.

Mondale will recommend to the commission Thursday that the turf be replaced -- at a cost of $600,000, which is covered by insurance.

