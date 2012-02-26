New owner Khan wants to put Jaguars, Jacksonville on map

Published: Feb 26, 2012 at 07:16 AM

New Jaguars owner Shahid Khan doesn't just want to make his team an NFL force, he wants to put Jacksonville -- and his franchise -- on the international map.

In simple terms, Khan reiterated a stance recently that he elaborated when he took over the Jaguars in December.

"I'm in training to be Jacksonville's No. 1 salesperson," Khan told a crowd of 1,000 at the JAXUSA Partnership luncheon on Friday in the city, according to The Florida Times-Union.

Khan, the owner of an Illinois-based international auto parts manufacturing company Flex-N-Gate, is fully on board with with Jacksonville's business leaders parlaying his global connections into more attention and jobs from international companies, and the newspaper said his ideas include flying a regional delegation to London if the Jaguars play a game in England. He also plans to host international executives in Jacksonville for football games so they can experience the city.

He thinks it will also grow the Jaguars' brand, especially after traveling to Japan, England and Germany on business last week and handing out Jaguars' jerseys only to be asked, "Where is Jacksonville?"

"The NFL is going to be developing an international fan base. Why shouldn't it be the Jaguars?" Khan said in December. "In all honesty, internationally, they don't know the difference between the Jaguars and the Steelers."

Jacksonville officials are all in on Khan's goals, said Jerry Mallot, president of JAXUSA Partnership, the regional economic development division of the chamber of commerce.

"That is a great help because we constantly fight the battle of where is Jacksonville or who is Jacksonville when we're in other countries, whether it's Europe or Asia," Mallot told the newspaper.

Joining the NFL's rotation of teams that play in London's Wembley Stadium could be difficult. The NFL said last month that the St. Louis Rams will be one of the teams in 2012, 2013 and 2014. The New England Patriots will play them this year, leaving openings for one team in 2013 and 2014.

"To me, we have to try," Khan told the newspaper. "We're playing catch-up but we're going to give it our best, and I'm optimistic."

The NFL has also considered scheduling more than one game each year abroad, which Khan supports.

Khan, born in Pakistan, bought the franchise for $760 million from original owner Wayne Weaver last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed

Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

news

Sean McVay to 'take the appropriate time' to decide on future with Rams

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he will "take the appropriate time" when determining his future in Los Angeles.

news

Titans fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing

The Tennessee Titans on Monday announced the firing of four coaches, including offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

news

2023 NFL season: Team-by-team opponents for every game

The NFL announced on Monday team-by-team opponents for each game of the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE