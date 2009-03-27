New Orleans wants Super Bowl to return, places bid for 2013 game

The state also is preparing to move forward with additional improvements to the Superdome once the Saints have agreed to a proposed lease extension through 2025. Those enhancements would include reconfigured field-level stands that would result in more premium seats, wider concourses, more concession stands and more bathrooms. Another proposal would increase the number of suites by building new ones where the current press box sits between the dome's second and third decks and moving the media up higher in the third deck.