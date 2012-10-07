New Orleans Saints win on Drew Brees' record night

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees broke a half-century-old NFL record by throwing a touchdown pass in his 48th straight game, and the New Orleans Saints won for the first time this season, 31-24 over the San Diego Chargers on Sunday night.

Brees' 40-yard pass to Devery Henderson eclipsed the mark of 47 consecutive games with a touchdown pass set by Johnny Unitas from 1956-60.

Brees also had three scoring strikes to Marques Colston, giving Colston a franchise-record 52 touchdown catches with the Saints (1-4).

At Brees' request, the NFL allowed head coach Sean Payton, assistant head coach Joe Vitt and general manager Mickey Loomis -- all serving various suspensions in connection with the NFL's bounty investigation -- to attend the game. They and Johnny Unitas' son, Joe, saw Brees pass for 370 yards.

Philip Rivers passed for 354 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (3-2), but had an interception and fumble in the final quarter.

