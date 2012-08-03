New Orleans Saints training camp: Drew Brees embraces turmoil

2. Jimmy Graham is going to have another monster year -- Brees is guaranteeing it. Sometimes the offense meets as a whole. Sometimes the various position groups meet alone. When it's the latter, the quarterbacks will watch film, the tight ends will watch the same film, and then a quarterback will come scurrying into the tight end room with a message, from Brees to Graham. On what Graham should have done. Every day. "Sometimes it's so bad that he has to get up and come in there himself," Graham said. The line got laughs, but the third-year tight end was entirely serious, especially when he said Brees "has been awesome in my development." And when he said Brees "is always trying to make me a better player." And, "to have your quarterback have that much confidence in you and to want and help you to get there is special." It's not just Brees, of course. A year after Graham had 99 catches, 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns, Vitt said he gave the former basketball player a long list of things to improve upon. No. 1 on the list, Graham said, is his yards after catch. Regardless, there won't be any backsliding this year.