New Orleans Saints top Chicago Bears using blue-collar formula

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints sent a powerful message to the rest of the NFC with their 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They really are a different team when compared with those the Saints have fielded the past few seasons, and this drastic change in style isn't about to end soon. The Saints clearly are committed to a blue-collar blueprint, a thirst for grinding out wins by any means necessary. It's an approach that has turned them into one of the NFL's hottest teams, and it might just take them to places they haven't been in a very long time.