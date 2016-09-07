New Orleans Saints sign veteran guard Jahri Evans

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the team is signed veteran guard Jahri Evans to a one-year deal, per a source.
Coach Sean Payton hinted the same on Wednesday, saying that re-signing Evans -- a longtime starter for the team -- is a "realistic possibility."
The Saints will have an open spot on their roster after officially waiving third-round quarterback Garrett Grayson.
Evan was drafted by New Orleans back in 2006. He missed just seven starts over 10 seasons with the club, who cut him in February after the veteran refused to agree to a pay cut.