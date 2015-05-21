New Orleans Saints sign Andrus Peat to 4-year deal

The New Orleans Saints signed offensive lineman Andrus Peat to a four-year contract, their first pick of the 2015 NFL draft.
The No. 13 overall pick out of Stanford is a massive blocker, standing 6-foot-7 and 313 pounds.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is for four years with $11.39 million fully guaranteed. Peat will receive a $6.55 million signing bonus, according to a source who has seen the deal.
The discussion since last weekend's rookie minicamp has cycled around where on the offensive line Peat might begin his rookie season.
Starting Peat at right tackle, however, would likely kick veteran Zach Strief inside to guard, somewhere the veteran has never played.
The Saints could also stash Peat at guard to begin his career, which is something offensive line coach Bret Ingalls mentioned as a possibility for the rookie blocker.
Regardless of where Peat begins his career, he'll eventually end up at tackle. As Strief said this week, the rookie will take the tackle job "eventually".
The question is how soon that eventuality comes to pass.
