New Orleans Saints season preview: Division title hope

Depth on defense is an issue at cornerback. The pass rush would crumble if the injury bug bites Cameron Jordan or Junior Galette. New Orleans, though, can carve out a winning record in almost every possible scenario save for the loss of quarterback Drew Brees. The most pressing question has more to do with January: If they don't earn home-field advantage, do the Saints have the talent to take their show on the road and win a playoff game in Green Bay or Seattle?