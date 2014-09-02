New Orleans Saints re-sign Shayne Graham

Two days after cutting him loose, the Saints have called and said they don't want to break up with kicker Shayne Graham.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports New Orleans has brought back the veteran kicker, signing him on Tuesday afternoon, per a source informed of the move.
The team released Graham on Saturday as teams across the league trimmed their rosters to 53 players. It was expected the Saints would sign a free agent kicker in the following days, but few thought it would be the guy they just sent into free agency.
Nonetheless, Graham and the Saints are together again. Graham spent the 2013 regular season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Saints, making 2 of 2 field goal attempts and 7 of 7 PATs in two games with New Orleans. Graham has spent regular season time with 10 different teams during his 13 years in the NFL.