New Orleans Saints place Butler, Harper, Robinson on PUP list

Published: Jul 23, 2013 at 03:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The New Orleans Saints placed linebacker Victor Butler, safety Roman Harper and cornerback Patrick Robinson on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, I'm told.

Butler landing on the PUP list comes as no surprise. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament in June and might miss the season. Butler was expected to start as the "Jack" linebacker in new defensive coordinator Rob Ryan's scheme, a position that puts a premium on getting to the quarterback. Butler signed a two-year contract with the Saints in March after spending his first three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Harper is slated to start alongside first-round draft pick Kenny Vaccaro, but has been hobbled by an unspecified injury. Harper, entering his eighth season (all with the Saints), signed a contract extension in May. He posted two interceptions over 16 starts in 2012.

Robinson suffered a knee injury during minicamp in June. He had three INTs in 16 starts last season.

Saints rookies reported to training camp on July 18, but veterans report Thursday.

