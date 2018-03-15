New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson dies at 90

But the Saints were often a source of escape. As an owner, Benson was immediately popular because he hired Jim Mora as coach and Jim Finks as general manager -- and in 1987, the Saints made it to the playoffs for the first time in their 21-year franchise history. Neither Benson's popularity nor the team's fortunes remained that high for long. After making the playoffs four times in a six-year span -- but losing in the wild-card round each time -- Mora's results began to slip. And Benson agitated for a new home to replace the Superdome, suggesting he could move the team elsewhere if a stadium was not built. Benson's popularity hit a nadir when he seemed to be leaning toward moving the team permanently in the wake of Katrina. Instead, the Saints were a significant part of the revival in New Orleans.